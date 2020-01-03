NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro’s Public Safety Committee is summoning the Indianapolis company in charge of the Juvenile Justice Center to Nashville, requesting information about "critical oversights and multiple security breaches."
The meeting, set for Jan. 9, comes after four juveniles escaped from the juvenile justice center on Nov. 30.
A series of stories from News4 Investigates shows a litany of mistakes were made by employees for the company Youth Opportunity that allowed the juveniles to escape.
A letter sent to Juvenile Court Judge Shelia Calloway, obtained by News4 Investigates, from Public Safety Committee Chairman Russ Pulley reads that representatives from Youth Opportunity will attend the meeting.
"Of course something happened that went wrong and allowed four very dangerous inmates to escape into our community. So, yes, that makes me angry," said Pulley.
No one from the company has responded to multiple requests for comment from News4 Investigates, but we intend to attend the meeting next week in the hopes of getting answers.
