NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After her third DUI arrest, Natasha McClain was ordered by the court to have continuous alcohol monitoring.

Charged with first degree murder, Eugene Jackson was ordered to be constantly followed through his ankle monitoring.

But notices of removal filed Monday by the company Tennessee Recovery and Monitoring indicated the two - and 32 others offenders - would have their monitoring stopped in 10 days.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn, who ordered some of the 32 be monitored, did not conceal her displeasure in a hearing with TRM.

“I didn't just put people on GPS just to be doing it,” Blackburn said. “These are some very serious charges. It's of great concern of the court.”

The hearing was the second in two months for the company, which came under fire last month when it suddenly stopped monitoring offenders.

Blackburn said only judges, not TRM, could determine if an offender could be taken off electronic monitoring.

Attorneys for Andy Baggenstoss, owner of TRM, told the judge that they thought they were alerting the court properly by filing the notices of removal with the clerk, but from this point on would file with the judges themselves.

After the hearing, Baggenstoss said the problem remains the same: offenders pay for their own monitoring and these 32 were way behind in their payments.

Because the court does not pay for any of the monitoring, he said he has no choice but to alert the court of those offenders late on payments.

Baggenstoss said they will refile the notices for the 32 with the judges in the coming days.