NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has confirmed debris from the warehouse of RJ Schinner Co. Inc. was found in Mill Creek after the March flooding.

According to an email obtained by News4 Investigates, the company said it is “committed to correcting this issue as soon as possible.”

Industrial supplies and trash cover creek and city park after flooding NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Abbey Chiavario looked across the sea of plastic bags, blanketing the trees like leaves, and sighed.

“I will be reaching out to a number of companies in the area to see if they would be able to assist us in the cleanup with the river,” Mike Wentland, VP Operations, RJ Schinner Co., said in an email obtained by News4 Investigates. “… assure you I along with RJ Schinner is committed to correcting this issue as quickly as possible.”

RJ Schinner Co. is located on Space Park South Drive near Mill Creek.

High waters from Mill Creek on March 28 washed debris from the company’s warehouse down the creek. Debris was found strewn along the banks from the industrial park, located south of Briley Parkway, all the way to the Whitsett Park area.

Whitsett Park cleanup underway as many seek source of extensive debris Cleanup is happening for a staggering amount of debris at a south Nashville park. With this amount of trash left from Sunday's flooding, some in the city are looking for who's responsible.

Volunteers have been picking up debris along the creek banks since the flooding subsided.