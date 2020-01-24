NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 has learned drivers could be overpaying thousands of dollars and putting their families at risk when buying a used car, and they don’t even know it.
Nearly 46% of drivers in Nashville are driving a car that’s been in an accident before, according to Carfax.
When buying a car that's used, ask for the vehicle history. There are many resources out there for that including Carfax and Autocheck.
Car experts say you also want to get that car inspected at a local auto body shop before you buy it. Any dealership should allow you to do that and if they don't, that's a red flag.
“You want to make sure a mechanic gets eyes on it and they can see if a vehicle has been in an accident and also if the repairs were made properly,” said Emilie Voss with Carfax. “If you buy a vehicle, and you don't know that it's been in an accident, you could be overpaying by thousands of dollars.”
Just because a vehicle has been in an accident before doesn't mean it's unsafe to drive. You just want to make sure it was properly fixed.
