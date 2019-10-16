Bond set at $3 million for pilot charged with triple murders

Accused of triple murder, former Army major maintains his innocence The former Army major and pilot for a subsidiary of American Airlines entered a plea of not guilty of committing three brutal murders in 2015 in Pembroke, KY.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A Christian County judge set bond at $3 million because he considers Christian (Kit) Martin, charged with triple homicide in the deaths of his former neighbors, a flight risk.

Circuit Court Judge John Atkins issued the order on Wednesday during a court appearance.

Atkins said he was a flight risk because he is a pilot and has used aliases in the past on social media. The judge said his attempts to conceal his identity on social media was “disturbing.”

Martin is accused of murdering Calvin Phillips, his wife Pam and their next-door neighbor Ed Dansereau in November 2015. Calvin Phillips’ body was found at his home in Pembroke, KY, near where Martin lived. The bodies of Pam Phillips and Dansereau were discovered in a burning car in a nearby cornfield.

Martin’s attorney was seeking a bond of $500,000.

Martin was arrested in May when he was pulled off the jet he was set to pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

News4 Investigates found how Cal Phillips discovered evidence that ultimately lead to Martin’s court martial.

The indictment reads Martin broke into the Phillips’ home at 443 S. Main St. and shot and killed the Phillips and Dansereau.

The indictment detailed that Martin tried to burn the Phillips’ home where Cal Phillips’ body lay and took the bodies of Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau and placed them in her car, which he set on fire at a nearby cornfield.

The state in conducting DNA tests of hair strands that were found in the car of one of the three people murdered.

Court records filed in September show that hair strands were discovered in Dansereau’s car that prosecutors want the Kentucky State Forensic Lab to test for DNA.