NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amazon has confirmed to Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s former top vaccine expert, that a fraudulent account was set up in her name and is responsible for sending a dog muzzle to her state office.

Fiscus has been the subject of controversy following her termination and her claim that a dog muzzle was sent to her office as she was under scrutiny from lawmakers.

A state investigation then concluded that a second Amazon account, listed in Fiscus’ name, using her credit card number, ultimately was used to send the muzzle.

State Investigation: Muzzle sent to ex-state vaccination expert bought with Fiscus’ credit card An investigation into the source of a muzzle sent to the office of Dr. Michelle Fiscus was purchased with a credit card belonging to Fiscus, according to a report released by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Now, News4 Investigates has confirmed that on Thursday Fiscus received an email from Amazon reading in part, “We believe that an unauthorized party has registered an account with your AmEX ending in 2008.”

The state investigation also found the second Amazon account was using the exact same credit card number on Fiscus’ current credit card.

But, according to the Amazon email, the fraudulent account, which sent the muzzle on July 1, 2021, was using an AmEx number 2008.

News4 Investigates has received a screen grab of conversations between Fiscus and an American Express representative that confirmed that 2008 number was associated with her old credit card account that she reported lost last year and was closed in 2020.

Still, Amazon confirms that old number was used with the fraudulent account to purchase the muzzle in July.

