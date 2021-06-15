Accused triple murder: 'Stupid' that I’m even charged with crimes

Christian “Kit” Martin, the former American Airlines pilot charged with the triple murder of his former neighbors, took the stand in his own defense Tuesday saying it was “stupid” that prosecutors charged him with the crimes.

“Stupid. I didn’t do it and the evidence shows I didn’t do it,” Martin testified.

It’s a claim similar to what he told News4 Investigates in 2019 when he said he wasn’t worried about being charged in the deaths of Calvin and Pam Phillips, as well as their neighbor Ed Dansereau.

News4 Investigates first reported that Cal Phillips was murdered two weeks before he was set to testify in Martin’s court martial hearing at Fort Campbell.

Prosecutors have painted the theory that Martin did not want Phillips to testify and that Pam Phillips and Dansereau were murdered when they came to the crime scene.

Martin echoed what he told News4 Investigates in 2016: that Cal Phillips was set to testify on his behalf.

News4 Investigates obtained secretly recorded audio of Phillips, recorded by Martin’s private investigators, in which Phillips said he had never heard Martin’s ex-wife say that Martin beat her or her children.

“My private investigators had interviewed Calvin, and we have his audio, and it was played on Channel 4 Nashville, and he denied all of that,” Martin testified.

Prosecutors brought forth a military witness saying that Phillips was the reason the court martial was brought against Martin in the first place.

Martin also testified at the time of the murders and when Pam Phillips and Dansereau’s bodies were believed to have been taken to a nearby field and burned, that he was celebrating his anniversary with his fiancé.

Prosecutors have claimed a shell casing found at the murder scene matched a gun kept in Martin’s safe.

But Martin’s defense team had argued that bullet fragments found in the victims do not match the gun.

“I didn’t do anything like that at all. Like I said, all the evidence shows I didn’t do anything with this. I’m not involved in this,” Martin said.

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.