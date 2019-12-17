Accused of kidnapping, truck driver now faces charge of attempted rape

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Montgomery County Grand Jury has returned a charge of attempted aggravated rape against a truck driver already accused of kidnapping.

Roy Nellsch appeared in court Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty.

Woman threw blanket over head of truck driver to escape reported kidnapping A federal search warrant details how a woman said she escaped her kidnapping, including throwing a blanket over the head of a truck driver causing him to swerve off the road.

Nellsch is accused of picking up a woman in May on I-24 at the Tennessee/Kentucky line and then kidnapping and attacking her.

“Obviously, one can look at the charges and see that they're serious charges, and I'm going to leave it at that,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Dotson.

“Mr. Nellsch will maintain his innocence,” said Chase Smith, Nellsch’s attorney. “Once we try the case, we will have some circumstances that will show it's an odd situation between Mr. Nellsch and the alleged victim in the matter.”

News4 Investigates first exposed that when Nellsch was arrested, police found a bloody bag full of women’s underwear inside the cab of his truck.

Judge: Large number of women's bloody underwear found in truck The trucker arrested for attempting to kidnap a woman who ran out of gas on May 22nd in Clarksville is being investigated for a large volume of evidence in the truck.

A federal search warrant later revealed investigators also found weapons and a phone containing child pornography and photographs of women entitled “rape.”

“Is there much more that could come out that this gentleman has done a whole lot of other bad things?” asked News4 Investigates.

“I've not been notified of any sort of federal investigation. I've not had anyone notify me or contact me outside of this county,” said Smith.

At this point all federal investigators have done is file the search warrant, but not any charges.

