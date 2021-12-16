7th female employee of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office claims sexual harassment

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has identified a seventh female employee who has come forward about sexual harassment complaints in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest report follows News4 Investigates’ reporting in which six female employees of the department came forward to claim they were sexually harassed by Sgt. Chris Gray, who remains in his rank and position despite the accusations.

Williamson County deputy keeps job, retains rank despite sexual harassment complaints by six women Despite claims by six female employees in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office that a deputy sexually harassed them, including touching them inappropriately and sending a sexual picture, the administration opted to keep him in the department and allow him to retain his rank.

Lawsuits obtained by News4 Investigates show Deputy Jamie Haynes filed two lawsuits, one in 2019 and another on Dec. 8, 2021, accusing four officers of sexual harassment.

In the 2019 suit, she details how she claims a captain repeatedly tried to kiss her.

In the 2021 complaint, she accused four fellow male employees of harassment, writing of how a captain implied that she had performed oral sex on all the officers in the sheriff’s department.

She also wrote that a female HR employee who was present “witnessed this awful sexual comment giggled at this joke.”

Former sergeant sues Williamson sheriff's office citing repeated sexual harassment One of the six women who accused a Williamson County Sheriff’s detention deputy of repeated sexual harassment is now suing, saying that she had no choice but to look for a new job.

Haynes also claimed in the 2021 lawsuit that she discovered that someone had put a thumb drive with pornography on her computer at school. She took her concerns to her captain who, she claims, then made a sexually suggestive gesture.

Haynes writes in the suite that instead of investigating the porn, she was instead suspended for 22 days, accused of technical violations of policies and procedures.

Haynes states in the 2021 lawsuit that she believes it was all retaliatory in nature because of her prior lawsuit and show she continued to report sexual harassment.

Haynes did resolve her 2019 lawsuit, but court records do now who why and how it was resolved.

Haynes’ attorney said it’s his police not to have his clients conduct interviews.

Court records also show the sheriff’s department did not respond to Haynes’ 2019 complaints and had not yet responded to her 2021 lawsuit.

An attorney for the sheriff’s office denied News4 Investigates’ requests to interview all the accused officers, the HR employee and the sheriff, but she wrote in an email that they contest the claims and that they look forward to fighting this in court.

News4 Investigates has not named the accused sheriff’s department employees because not only News4 could not reach them for comment and have yet to obtain the internal investigative file, as obtained in Gray’s case.

Once News4 Investigates obtains the investigative file, there will be a follow-up report.