7th female employee of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office claims sexual harassment

Her complaints come after we first exposed that six women accuse Sgt. Chris Gray of sexual harassment - and he kept his rank.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates has identified a seventh female employee who has come forward about sexual harassment complaints in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest report follows News4 Investigates’ reporting in which six female employees of the department came forward to claim they were sexually harassed by Sgt. Chris Gray, who remains in his rank and position despite the accusations.

Lawsuits obtained by News4 Investigates show Deputy Jamie Haynes filed two lawsuits, one in 2019 and another on Dec. 8, 2021, accusing four officers of sexual harassment.

In the 2019 suit, she details how she claims a captain repeatedly tried to kiss her.

In the 2021 complaint, she accused four fellow male employees of harassment, writing of how a captain implied that she had performed oral sex on all the officers in the sheriff’s department.

She also wrote that a female HR employee who was present “witnessed this awful sexual comment giggled at this joke.”

Haynes also claimed in the 2021 lawsuit that she discovered that someone had put a thumb drive with pornography on her computer at school. She took her concerns to her captain who, she claims, then made a sexually suggestive gesture.

Haynes writes in the suite that instead of investigating the porn, she was instead suspended for 22 days, accused of technical violations of policies and procedures.

Download PDF 2021 lawsuit filed against Williamson County Sheriff's office

Haynes states in the 2021 lawsuit that she believes it was all retaliatory in nature because of her prior lawsuit and show she continued to report sexual harassment.

Haynes did resolve her 2019 lawsuit, but court records do now who why and how it was resolved.

Download PDF 2019 lawsuit against Williamson County Sheriff's office

Haynes’ attorney said it’s his police not to have his clients conduct interviews.

Court records also show the sheriff’s department did not respond to Haynes’ 2019 complaints and had not yet responded to her 2021 lawsuit.

An attorney for the sheriff’s office denied News4 Investigates’ requests to interview all the accused officers, the HR employee and the sheriff, but she wrote in an email that they contest the claims and that they look forward to fighting this in court.

News4 Investigates has not named the accused sheriff’s department employees because not only News4 could not reach them for comment and have yet to obtain the internal investigative file, as obtained in Gray’s case.

Once News4 Investigates obtains the investigative file, there will be a follow-up report.

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

