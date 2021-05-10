NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission did not count 1,654 signatures that were presented in order to get a referendum to limit the city’s property tax hike on the ballot.
News4 Investigates has learned the signatures either did not match voter registration cards or were repeated multiples times.
Of the 14,010 signatures that were submitted, 12,369 were ultimately approved by the Election Commission. A total of 12,142 signatures were needed to add the referendum on the ballot.
News4 Investigates has obtained some of the names there were not verified and they show, in several cases, people signed their names 10 times.
Jeff Roberts, administrator of elections for Davidson County, said in those instances only one of the 10 signatures were counted and the rest were not verified.
The Election Commission has already voted to verify the remaining signatures and is set to vote Monday at 6 p.m. on whether the referendums should appear on the ballot.
The referendums call for limiting property tax hikes and puts in place a system to allow elected officials to be recalled.
News4 Investigates has also learned on Friday afternoon a representative from Calvert Street Group, a public affairs firm, submitted to the Election Commission signatures that they have evaluated and found to be questionable.
The firm has also submitted what they estimate to be around 300 signatures of people who are asking that their names be removed from the signature list, citing various reasons, including that they did not fully understand what they were signing.
Darden Copeland, managing director of Calvert Street Group, told News4 Investigates that several of the signatures they reviewed – and were approved by the Election Commission – look similar.
Copeland believes enough people have asked to withdraw their names from the signatures that there are currently not enough signatures to put the referendums on the ballot.
Jim Roberts, an attorney who represents the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act initiative, told News4 Investigates by phone that this public affairs firm are not trained experts.
This is a developing story. News4 Investigates will show examples of the signatures in question starting this afternoon on News4 at 4:00.
