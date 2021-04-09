NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the self-defense claim of Thursday night's deadly shooting of a teen in an apartment parking lot in Bellevue.
Police said the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Juan Marchman occurred in the Creekwood Apartments near Highway 70 South during an alleged drug deal gone wrong.
Detectives, as of now, believe Marchman, who was visiting from Blythville, Arkansas, had come to the parking lot with others to allegedly purchase marijuana.
The 21-year-old admitted marijuana seller arrived at the Creekside Apartments parking lot around 11:30 pm in a white Mustang. He told police that Marchman approached him and put a pistol on his shoulder attempting to steal the Mustang.
The seller told police that as he reached for his own gun, Marchman shot him in the shoulder. While Marchman ran away, the Mustang driver said he heard more shots, believing Marchman continued to fire at him. The 21-year-old returned fire, fatally shooting Marchman.
Metro Police said the 21-year-old is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The investigation into the self-defense claim and event is still ongoing.
