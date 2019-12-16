NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators with Airport Police and the FBI are working to find a possibly stolen Cessna 172 plane from the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.
According to the the Metro Airport Authority, the plane was reported missing on Sunday. The plane was owned by a group that includes businessman Robert Joslin.
Joslin reported that he arrived on Sunday to take the plane out of its hangar and found the plane was missing. He notified management and the incident was reported to airport police. Metro Police and the FAA were also notified of the missing plane.
This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
