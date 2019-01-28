NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after a vehicle hit him while he was crossing the street near downtown Nashville.
The fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday along 2nd Avenue South and Lafayette Street.
Police said they believe the man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck.
The driver stopped after hitting the man, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.