NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are at the scene of a deadly accident involving a Metro Nashville officer.

Police tell us the accident happened just off Interstate 24 near Woodland Street and Interstate Drive. MNPD confirms on-duty officer, 28-year-old John Anderson, has died. Anderson was a four-year MNPD veteran.

Officer Anderson was killed at 3:05 a.m. in the crash at Interstate Drive & Woodland Street. His police car was hit by a 17-year-old driver.

