NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are at the scene of a deadly accident involving a Metro Nashville officer.
Police tell us the accident happened just off Interstate 24 near Woodland Street and Interstate Drive. MNPD confirms on-duty officer, 28-year-old John Anderson, has died. Anderson was a four-year MNPD veteran.
Officer Anderson was killed at 3:05 a.m. in the crash at Interstate Drive & Woodland Street. His police car was hit by a 17-year-old driver.
#BREAKING Metro Police investigating around patrol car involved. You can see the damage to it and what looks like burn marks. @WSMV #Nashville pic.twitter.com/64LRXM0Rl1— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) July 4, 2019
