CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Chattanooga Police are asking for the public's help to find the costume of the Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, that was stolen on March 30th.
Officials say the costume was reported stolen from a locked office in the AT&T Field, along with other merchandise and equipment totaling to hundreds of dollars.
Police is asking for any tips ahead of the Lookouts season home-opener on May 4th.
If you see Looie or have any information about the suspect(s) please call CPD at (423) 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.
