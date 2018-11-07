NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is currently investigating a shooting on Charles E. Davis Blvd. where a woman was found shot three times.
According to investigators, the original call provided suspect information and officers currently have a person of interest detained and are not searching for any additional suspects at this time.
Investigators believe the victim and the suspect know each other, no known motive is clear at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.