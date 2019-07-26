COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of an overnight shooting on Brown Hollow Road in Maury County.
According to Maury County Regional Medical Services, three people were found shot in that area and were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. Currently, their conditions are unknown.
Details surrounding the shooting and a possible suspect are still not available. Maury County officials tell News4 that there is no immediate danger to the public in the area.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
