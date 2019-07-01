NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a large group of people went to Nashville International Airport and stole 6 or 7 rental cars.
According to BNA officials, at least three of the cars were spiked by a defense mechanism to stop them.
All of the cars made it off airport property, and three of the cars were found on Interstate 40 before the Spence Lane exit.
Police are still searching for the suspects, a description of the suspects was not immediately given.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
