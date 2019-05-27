ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to find a suspect who they say used a rifle to open fire on two cars in an Antioch neighborhood, one of which was a marked Metro Police car parked outside of an officer's home.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened late Sunday night around 11:15 p.m. The officer was inside his home when he heard gunfire coming from the street. The shooter is believed to have fled in a gold or silver-colored Nissan Altima. There were no injuries in the shooting, both vehicles were not occupied.
The other car hit by bullets was a Ford Mustang parked across the street from the police car. The same Mustang was targeted by a gunman late at night on March 9, and investigators were told the car belonged to a teen.
The teen was not around when either shooting incident occurred. That teenager was charged with multiple offenses from 2017 through this year, including last year's carjacking of a 63-year-old man in the parking lot of a library/community center.
Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the shootings are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
