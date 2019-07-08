WARREN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green are investigating the death of a man found on the Interstate 65 southbound shoulder underneath the US-231 overpass about 20 miles from the Tennessee-Kentucky border.
According to KSP, investigators arrived on scene just before 5:45 a.m. Monday and located an unresponsive man underneath the overpass along with his belongings. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his cause of death is currently unknown.
An autopsy is pending at the Medical Examiners office. The investigation is ongoing.
