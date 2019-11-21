COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have uncovered a human skull in an unlit area of Coffee County while working another case.
According to Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, a Manchester Police Department officer found the skull in an area difficult to access. It was starting to get dark when the discovery was made so the scene was secured overnight.
Manchester Police Department, the Medical Examiner's Office, and an anthropology team will be working to identify the remains and find out the cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.