NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters and investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire behind The Catbird Seat restaurant on 18th Avenue South and Division Street.
The call came out around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Dispatch tells News4 that large flames were seen in the back of the restaurant.
Most of the damage was contained to outside of the building with damage to patio furniture, a shed, and some documents damaged. The restaurant sustained some smoke and water damage on the inside but the fire never made it into the restaurant.
The fire was largely put out by about 5:45 a.m. There were no injuries.
