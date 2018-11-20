NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they are working to determine if a rock thrown from an overpass caused a deadly crash in downtown Nashville on Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the exit for Shelby Avenue just before 5 a.m.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officials are working to determine if a rock was intentionally thrown off the Shelby Avenue overpass, hitting a Nissan Skyline.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the driver's name.
Several other vehicles were involved in the crash. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.
