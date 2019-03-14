TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Police in Tullahoma are asking for help in a shooting investigation.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue around 2 a.m. on March 6.
Two people were shot during the incident. They were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigator Johnny Gore at 931-455-0530.
