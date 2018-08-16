NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened south of downtown Nashville.
Officers arrived to the 100 block of Lafayette Street after receiving reports of shots being fired around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday.
The gunshot victim later showed up at St. Thomas Hospital in Midtown. He is said to have critical injuries.
Police have not released any information about the gunman at this time.
