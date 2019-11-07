SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a home on the 3400 block of Gambill Lane on Thursday morning.
According to the town of Smyrna on Twitter, the road will be closed in the area as Smyrna Fire and Smyrna Police investigate. The homeowners and their pets reportedly evacuated the fire safely. The fire has since been brought under control.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
