NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The investigation into a fire at the Hickory Lake Apartments early Sunday morning that killed an eight-month-old baby continues as the property owners released a statement about the fire.
The fire killed the baby and five other children, including one in critical condition, were hospitalized after the fire damaged 12 apartments at the complex on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
The property owners released a statement concerning the fire on Tuesday.
“A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Hickory Lake Apartments, located on Apache Trail in Antioch. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a child. We are thankful for the first responders and the American Red Cross who were on the scene quickly. We are letting the Nashville Fire Department and Nashville Police Department complete their investigation before we will have more information on the cause of the fire.”
Investigators said the mothers of the children were out at a nightclub during the time of the fire. They continue to look into the cause of the fire and if anyone was home with the children when the fire started.
When the fire department arrived on the scene, there was no adult at the apartment.
“We’re asking anyone with information about this fire whether it be the cause or whether there was a babysitter,” said Joseph Pleasant, Nashville Fire Department public information officer. “Whatever the situation should be, please share that information with our arson investigators.”
Call 615-862-5640 to report any tips.
Authorities are interviewing as many people as possible to figure out who was home and how the fire happened. The fire department and Metro Police are working together on the investigation.
