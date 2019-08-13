NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - August is best known as one of the hottest months of summer, but it’s also the best time to spot invasive tree-eating bugs like the emerald ash-borer and Asian long-horned beetle.
These bugs are in Middle Tennessee now and in Davidson County the last few years.
“August is a good time to be looking for these wood-born insects because they’ll be crawling all around,” said Entomologist Dr. Frank Hale with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.
Invasive species like the emerald ash borer and long-horned beetle feed on a variety of trees, including ash, maple, birch, elm, willow and poplar.
The damage these bugs can do can be fatal to a tree over time.
“They’re going to basically erraticate all ash trees in North American and make them go extinct,” said Hale.
The emerald ash borer is tiny, green and hard to see. It chews up the inner bark of an ash tree.
As the ash borer feeds, you can see the markings on the new wood.
There have not been any reports of the Asian long-horned beetle in Tennessee yet, but entomologist say be on the lookout.
