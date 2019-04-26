NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested during the NFL Draft on Thursday night on charges of public intoxication after he was observed by security trying to climb a fence near the NFL stage.
According to an affidavit, 33-year-old James Patrick Johnson was asked to leave by security. Johnson was observed stumbling into the roadway of 1st Avenue and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Johnson admitted to police he had been drinking.
At the time of this writing, this is the only arrest from the NFL Draft that News4 has been able to confirm. We've reached out to Metro Police to find out if any more arrests have been made.
