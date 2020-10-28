NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The next steps in finding Nashville’s next police chief starts on Thursday.

The five finalists for the top job include current Interim Chief John Drake. He's a 32-year veteran of the Metro Police Department.

The other finalists are the following:

Troy Gay: Assistant Chief Troy Gay is the chief of staff for the Austin Police Department. Assistant Chief Gay has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven years of experience at the assistant chief level.

Darryl McSwain: Chief McSwain has served as the chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for the past two years. Prior, he served as the assistant chief for field services for the police department of Montgomery County, Maryland, a jurisdiction of more than 1 million residents in the metropolitan Washington area. "Whether you are an 18 year old male or a 52 year old Asian female, you should be treated the same." McSwain said earlier in Zoom panel discussion.

Larry Scirotto: Mr. Scirotto is the former assistant chief of professional standards with the Pittsburgh Police Department, where he oversaw policy and program development, training and education and internal investigations. Prior, he oversaw the Major Crimes Unit. In a 2019 interview in Grand Rapids, Scirotto said "When you have the opportunity to engage that you don't prioritize law enforcement functions and crime enforcement over community relations."

Kristen Ziman: Chief Ziman serves as the chief of Illinois’ second-largest police department, Aurora. She joined the Aurora Police Department in 1994 and became Aurora’s first female police chief in 2016.

These five finalists were selected from 57 applicants, some from really big cities, LA, New York, Philadephia and Detroit.

The finalists will also meet individually with Mayor John Cooper and with Metro Public Safety employees on Thursday.

The mayor makes the final decision on hiring after final interviews later this month.