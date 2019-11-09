NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 Westbound at mile marker 209 near Charlotte Ave and downtown is completely closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning.
Police say a person was walking near the roadway and was hit by a car at around 11:32 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews are now working to clear the scene. The interstate is expected to be cleared by 4 p.m.
There were other secondary crashes as a result, but no other known injuries have been reported at this time.
