NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 440 is undergoing a major reconstruction. This week's storms brought some unexpected roadblocks.
This project is without a doubt already causing some delays and headaches-but this interstate was constructed in the 1980's and Nashville has grown quite a bit since then.
This week, crews began shifting traffic from the outside lanes we're used to driving on, to the newly paved inside lanes. They usually do these lane shifts from 9pm-5am so some morning commutes do get stuck in the delays. Phase 1 was shifting eastbound lanes from Murphy Road to Brightwood Avenue.
On Thursday and Friday, westbound lanes in this area will be shifted. We had some rain this week, but it only postponed work for one day so everything's still on time.
Looking ahead-next week crews begin shifts in South Nashville from Bransford Avenue to Glenrose Avenue.
TDOT says all lanes will be shifted by the end of September.
