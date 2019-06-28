LYON COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Interstate 24 eastbound in Lyon County is blocked Friday evening while officials with the Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal wreck.
According to KSP, the wreck happened at mile marker 51 around 5 p.m.
Westbound lanes have opened.
Eyewitnesses said multiple vehicles were involved, including a tractor trailer.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in that area are not expected to reopen until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 45, to take KY 93 South to return to I-24 Westbound at the KY 139 Interchange.
Due to congestion along the detour route, transportation officials suggest that truck traffic heading eastbound to Nashville take I-69 North to Pennyrile South to return to I-24.
