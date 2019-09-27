NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation is closing I-24 between I-65 and I-40 in downtown Nashville this weekend.
The east side of downtown will be closed to traffic starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, and slated to re-open Monday morning at 5:00 a.m.
I-24 will be closed from the Silliman Evans Bridge from the I-24 - I-40 interchange east of downtown, across East Nashville, and to the I-24 - I-65 split.
To navigate around the closure:
East Nashville traffic:
To get to I-24 east: Take Shelby Avenue and use the I-24 east on-ramp.
To get to I-24 west: Navigate to Spring Street, and use the I-24 west on-ramp.
Local traffic will be able to access East Nashville using all surface street bridges across the Cumberland river.
I-24 Westbound through traffic will be routed to I-40 west through downtown to where I-24 joins I-65 North.
I-24 Eastbound traffic will be routed to I-65 south, then to I-40 east through downtown, to where I-40 joins I-24 east of downtown.
