COCKE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 is closed in both directions at the Tennessee and North Carolina state line due to a rock slide, expected to not be clear for several hours.
According to NCDOT, the interstate is closed from Exit 20 to Exit 451 in Tennessee in both directions. The road is set to repopen around 4 p.m. Saturday.
If you're heading to North Carolina, you should take Exit 421 to Interstate 81 north. Take I-81 North to Exit 57A (I-26 East). On I-26 East, follow signs for I-240 East to get back onto I-40.
If you're headed from North Carolina into Tennessee, you'll need to take I-240 West to Exit 4A and get on I-26 West. Follow I-26 West to I-81 South and then take I-81 South to reaccess I-40.
