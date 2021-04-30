NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With better weather on the way, TDOT will close I-65 North from I-440 to the downtown loop at I-40 this weekend.
The closure is for bridge repairs along Wedgewood Avenue. They were originally scheduled for last weekend but were pushed due to inclement weather.
🚧PLAN AHEAD!🚧I-65 north is closing from I-440 to the downtown loop at I-40 TONIGHT @ 8pm until Monday @ 5am.🚙 All northbound traffic will be detoured to I-440 in either direction @WSMV #4WARNTraffic pic.twitter.com/s2x0jefmOv— Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) April 30, 2021
The closure starts Friday at 8 p.m. and will stay in place until Monday at 5 a.m. at the very latest.
Sometimes, TDOT finishes ahead of schedule.
So, what’s that mean for you? When you’re driving along I-65 North this weekend, you’ll be detoured to I-440. Traffic on the west side of town will take I-40, and traffic on the east side I-24.
Closer to Wedgewood Avenue, the I-65 North offramp will be closed, along with the stretch of Wedgewood Avenue running under I-65.
The only thing open during the closure will be the I-65 North on-ramp from Wedgewood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.