NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With better weather on the way, TDOT will close I-65 North from I-440 to the downtown loop at I-40 this weekend.

65 NORTH NEW CLOSURE

The closure is for bridge repairs along Wedgewood Avenue. They were originally scheduled for last weekend but were pushed due to inclement weather.

The closure starts Friday at 8 p.m. and will stay in place until Monday at 5 a.m. at the very latest.

Sometimes, TDOT finishes ahead of schedule.

So, what’s that mean for you? When you’re driving along I-65 North this weekend, you’ll be detoured to I-440. Traffic on the west side of town will take I-40, and traffic on the east side I-24.

65 NEW ALT

Closer to Wedgewood Avenue, the I-65 North offramp will be closed, along with the stretch of Wedgewood Avenue running under I-65.

NEW WEDGEWOOD CLOSURE

The only thing open during the closure will be the I-65 North on-ramp from Wedgewood.

