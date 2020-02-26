NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In honor of Women's History Month this March, Meharry Medical College is hosting an International Women's Day Health Summit. This is an inaugural event for the college which prides itself on having one of the nation's first centers devoted to researching risk factors for women of color and why they are more susceptible to certain diseases at the Center for Women’s Health Research.
Alice Randall is the keynote speaker. She's a songwriter and author of "The Wind Done Gone." A panel of community experts will also be in attendance. That includes, panel moderator Jacky Akbari, Metro Council Member Zulfat Suara, Executive Director of Conexión Américas Juliana Ospina Cano, Interim MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle, and Dean of Vanderbilt’s School of Nursing Dr. Linda Norman.
The summit is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 and is free and open to the public.
Tickets can be found online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.