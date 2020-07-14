NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — International students are breathing a sigh of relief after the reversal of a controversial ICE decision.
Deanna Ang has big plans.
"I'm supposed to be starting my masters this fall in Nebraska, and also I'm supposed to get married this summer," she said. A foreign student from Singapore, Ang graduated with her bachelors degree from Lipscomb in the spring.
Last week came the news ICE decided not to extend the exception to their policy that international students can only take one online class per semester. Students across the country facing the possibility of an entirely virtual semester amid a pandemic would risk deportation.
"All this COVID stuff going on already, our next semester is going to look very different," Ang said. "We’re already stressing out about that and trying to change everything, and having this other burden on top of us is just really crushing."
Tuesday, the decision was reversed. It is unclear how long the policy exception will be extended this time, but for now, Ang breathes a sigh of relief.
"[It's] like a huge answered prayer you know? We can breathe again."
