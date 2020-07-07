NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The status of international students pursuing degrees in our community is in question after ICE announced foreign students will risk deportation if their universities don't resume in-person classes in the fall.
The clock is ticking at universities, left to decide whether or not to send students back to class in person amid a pandemic with no clear end in sight. Monday, ICE ramped up that pressure, announcing that the exception made to their regulation allowing foreign students to take one online class per semester will not be extended to the fall.
"There’s not a lot of time between now and the fall, so some individuals may have to make a quick decision," Immigration Attorney Douglas Russo explained Tuesday.
International students would effectively be deported if their university chooses to keep classes entirely online.
"I think there’s a lot of fear with the immigrant community, as well as fear in terms of how we advise clients at this point in time."
Immigration attorney Linda Rose called the policy a slap in the face. "This would have a huge impact on our economy and our educational system," Rose said. "The administration is trying to show a really strong position on foreign students. A philosophy of why should we train foreign students to take jobs away from Americans? You know that’s not what it’s about at all."
Russo and Rose advised international students to stay here as long as possible as more information becomes available.
"People’s futures are at stake here, so they’re going to have to make difficult decisions at a certain point in time," Russo said.
"We want foreign students," Rose added. "I think we need them, too."
The policy does allow for students to stay if their university opts for a hybrid program, but according to Rose and Russo, it's unclear how many in-person classes a foreign student would have to take in order to qualify to stay.
Vanderbilt University put out the following statement regarding the guidance Tuesday:
“We strongly oppose the guidance released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement yesterday pertaining to international students, which only sows further distress and uncertainty in a time of already tremendous upheaval. The impact will be devastating—on the lives of international students, on the ability of America’s top research universities to recruit the world’s best and brightest, and on our economy.
As Vanderbilt prepares for the fall semester amid a global pandemic, supporting our students and their health and well-being is our utmost priority. The university is committed to providing options and alternatives that allow all of our students access to a world-renowned education. Instead of providing support for international scholars, the new ICE guidance limits available options and undermines the ability of institutions of higher education to ensure international scholars can continue their studies. This is counterproductive, short-sighted and will have long-term consequences for our country and our standing in the world. Innovation, discovery and the research breakthroughs that will allow the world to address its most pressing challenges, including the current public health crisis, can only come from the free exchange of ideas and a diversity of opinions, skills and backgrounds. Vanderbilt is deeply concerned about the ICE guidance and is working with our peer universities, associations and federal policymakers to advocate for our international scholars, who have always been an integral part of the Vanderbilt community.”
