NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The restaurant credited with turning Nashvillians on to Thai food closes at the end of this Month.
Belmont University purchased the land where the The International Market stood on Belmont Boulevard for more than 40 years.
The Building will be gone, but the food will still be close.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there for a last go-around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.