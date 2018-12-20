WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A deputy isn't likely to face any punishment, after an investigation into a nurse claiming she was racially-profiled.
News4 first brought you the story two weeks ago from a Facebook post. Stephanie Martin claimed she was profiled by a Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy while trying to check up on a patient.
The internal investigation reveals a different story.
A neighbor of the patient called 911 when she saw Martin knock on several doors and even look through windows to find the patient.
The deputy asked for proof of work with the nursing company, but she didn't have credentials with her. Investigators also said the patient did not know who Martin was and had never seen her before.
The deputy talked to Martin's boss on the phone, confirmed she was an employee, and then minutes later let her leave.
There is no audio or video of the encounter, however.
In the past couple of weeks, Martin has put up posts saying the department never followed up with her. But the report includes phone records of investigators trying to set up a meeting.
You can view the full report below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.