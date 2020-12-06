NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Symphony and its furloughed musicians have reached an agreement to provide musicians with a small salary.
Each musician will receive a $500 weekly stipend starting in January.
In exchange, the musicians will play in community performances and other musical events.
Pamela Carter, chair of the Nashville Symphony's Board of Directors, said the COVID pandemic has been "one of the most monumental challenges" faced by the organization.
"We have much work left to do, but we cannot do it without our musicians, who represent the heart, soul, and artistry of our organization. Many of our musicians have been profoundly affected by this pandemic, but thanks to the support of our community, whose generosity has helped make this agreement possible, I am confident that our orchestra will reemerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever."
Nashville Musicians Association President Dave Pomeroy explained what the agreement means for the performers.
"The July 1 announcement of the extended furlough of all Nashville Symphony musicians created an untenable situation for many of these world class players. Like so many unemployed Americans, they were faced with heartbreaking decisions in order to survive — some of which involved not being able to stay in Nashville at all. It is fortunate that we were finally able to reach an agreement with the NSO to give some assistance to these world-class musicians and help them get through this unprecedented time."
The agreement ended in July when the musicians were originally told their furlough would end.
