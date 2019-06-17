NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The interim director of Metro Schools is mixing up the hierarchy in hopes of improving student development.
Metro Schools said the changes are mostly a shift of responsibility.
Four associate superintendents will focus on different age groups with executive directors based on regions underneath them.
“This new structure provides district leaders with the framework for leading with purpose, transparency and integrity so we can improve district-wide instructional practices and accelerate learning for all students,” Interim Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said in a news release.
Members of the leadership structured announced on Monday:
Chris Henson, Chief of Finance, has been with Metro schools for nearly 20 years and currently oversees the operations, facilities and finance departments, including development and management of the district’s operating and capital improvement budgets.
Dr. Tony Majors, Chief of Human Resources, was named to the chief of Human Resources post earlier this year.
Dr. David Williams, Chief Academic Officer, was named Chief Academic Officer this month.
Hank Clay, Chief of Staff, is returning to Metro Schools after he led a team across the state at Communities in Schools of Tennessee, which partners with schools to coordinate wrap-around services to reduce chronic absenteeism.
Dr. Sharon W. Griffin, Chief of Innovation, previously served as the state of Tennessee’s first assistant commissioner of School Turnaround and chief of the Achievement School District for the Tennessee Department of Education.
Dr. Piper Merriwether, Associate Superintendent – Elementary Schools, recently served as the community superintendent for the northwest quadrant.
Dr. Damon Cathey, Associate Superintendent – Elementary Schools, recently served as the community superintendent for the northeast quadrant.
Dr. Michelle Springer, Associate Superintendent – Middle Schools, served as an executive director of school support and improvement in the Cane Ridge cluster and as the interim community superintendent for the southeast quadrant.
Dr. Schunn Turner, Associate Superintendent – High Schools, has been with Metro Schools since 1995 and has served as principal of Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School, the coordinator of gifted services and the executive officer of school choice.
The announcement infuriated one Metro School Board member, not about the positions, but who is filling one of them.
Will Pinkston took to Twitter over the hiring of Clay as Chief of Staff.
Pinkston accused Clay of meddling in board races in the past and called the hiring “possibly the worst decision in the modern history of Metro Government and makes me regret my vote to not undertake a superintendent search sooner rather than later.”
Clay previously worked with Metro Schools by overseeing the district’s government relations.
Pinkston said several board members advised Battle not to hire him.
Adrienne Battle appointing Hank Clay as @MetroSchools chief of staff is possibly the worst decision in the modern history of Metro government and makes me regret my vote to not undertake a superintendent search sooner rather than later. 1/— Will Pinkston (@WillPinkston) June 18, 2019
Battle was advised by multiple board members that this was a questionable hire and she chose to proceed despite concerns about Clay’s illegal and unethical behavior as a former employee. For example … 2/— Will Pinkston (@WillPinkston) June 18, 2019
This person is not qualified to be chief of staff at a McDonald’s much less a complex 11,000-employee organization. Today’s decision is being derided across Metro government. Inauspicious beginning to a regime that initially brought optimism but now appears intent on failure. 9/9— Will Pinkston (@WillPinkston) June 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.