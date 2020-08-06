NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday was the last day that Chief Steve Anderson led the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The mayor's office said Deputy Chief John Drake will assume command while the department searches for a new chief.
Anderson announced his retirement in June after 10 years as the chief of police in Nashville.
“I’m grateful to Chief Anderson for his 45 years of service in the Metro Nashville Police Department. He is a dedicated public servant with an unwavering sense of civic duty,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Thursday.
The mayor announced Thursday the Metro Nashville Police Chief Steven Anderson is retiring from the department.
The mayor's office said the search for a new chief of the Metro Police Department, "who will make Nashville a model of community engagement and policing innovation." A road map was recently released in search and more details are expected to be released later this week.
Mayor John Cooper released on Tuesday a road map to select for Metro Nashville police chief.
Anderson's retirement comes after several council members filed a resolution and the Tennessee chapter of ACLU called for him to step down.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee is calling for Metro Nashville Police Department Chief Steve Anderson to resign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.