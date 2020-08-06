NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday was the last day that Chief Steve Anderson led the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The mayor's office said Deputy Chief John Drake will assume command while the department searches for a new chief.

Anderson announced his retirement in June after 10 years as the chief of police in Nashville.

“I’m grateful to Chief Anderson for his 45 years of service in the Metro Nashville Police Department. He is a dedicated public servant with an unwavering sense of civic duty,” Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Thursday.

The mayor's office said the search for a new chief of the Metro Police Department, "who will make Nashville a model of community engagement and policing innovation." A road map was recently released in search and more details are expected to be released later this week.

Anderson's retirement comes after several council members filed a resolution and the Tennessee chapter of ACLU called for him to step down.