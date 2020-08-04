NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As Metro Schools take learning online as classes resume this year, many area parents are now looking to other schools offering face-to-face learning options. 

"They want the option to be face to face and we're thrilled to be able to provide that for them," said Rebecca Hammel, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville. 

"The face-to-face learning is our feeling of the need children have to get back into some sense of normalcy and to experience a relationship with each other and their teachers," Hammel said. 

Hammel says their 16 diocesan midstate schools will welcome about 4,500 students in person over the next week and that new enrollment is up  and increasing quickly - in fact, they've welcomed 128 new students just over the last few weeks. 

Their new website, nashville.school, launched about two weeks ago and has already seen more than 3,600 page visits. 

For more information on the Diocese of Nashville's Catholic Schools, click here: https://bit.ly/39SH8fU

