If you have BlueCross BlueShield your prescription coverage is changing.
The insurance company will no longer cover the costs of OxyContin.
This new policy starts January 1, 2019.
If you have a pre-authorized prescription for OxyContin, then you’ll be able to finish the prescription even beyond that deadline.
“It’s for the safety of our members,” said Mary Danielson, a spokesperson for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. “BlueCross is implementing additional changes to the way that we cover opioids.”
This will impact fully insured people who have BlueCross through their employer and the Affordable Care Act.
Cancer, hospice and Medicare patients are excluded.
“When their doctor files prior authorization they’ll get an automatic approval,” said Danielson.
Instead of OxyContin, two other “abuse deterrent” drugs will be offered. This will keep the co-pay the same.
“We’re also putting in place an initial seven day limit on a short-acting opioid prescription,” said Danielson.
Chad Clardy with Addiction Campuses said something needs to be done but he’s not sold on this change.
“We are in the middle of a huge opioid epidemic right now,” said Clardy. “A lot of individuals that are already hooked on OxyContin are going to turn to different areas calling drug dealers and heroin is a much cheaper option.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health 1,268 people died after overdosing on opioids in 2017. Of those, 644 were associated with prescription opioids.
“Opioid addiction will make you do things you don’t want to do, take you places you don’t want to go and keep you there a lot longer than you want to stay,” said Clardy.
BlueCross BlueShield said this decision didn’t come without research and support from doctors and other experts.
The goal is to start curbing the opioid epidemic to save lives.
If someone you know needs help contact the Addiction Campus helpline at (888) 614-2251 or visit their website.
