NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is accusing Commissioner Hodgen Mainda of sexual harassment.

Mainda, who was appointed to the position in Oct. 2019, announced Monday he’s resigning from the department.

His last day is November 13 and said in his resignation letter he will be transitioning to the private sector.

According to the investigation obtained by News 4 Nashville, the employee alleges the commissioner "subjected an employee to sexual harassment including unwelcome sexual advances and touching while at a work-related conference in Florida" back in February.

Those allegations accuse the commissioner of resting his hand on her rear end while at a bar. Mainda, according to the report, does not recall this happening.

The employee also alleges the commissioner "invited her into his hotel room multiple times despite her denying his request on several occasions, and kissed her on three occasions while outside his hotel room."

Mainda did not recall these events and "denied any inappropriate conduct on his part during the conference."

"No other TDCI employees participated in the conference and no other witnesses otherwise reported observing or experiencing inappropriate behavior from accused," the report stated.

The summary said after a thorough investigation, they found insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The investigator referred the matter to the governor’s office for review and appropriate handling last month.

News 4 reached out to Mainda and Gov. Bill Lee for comment.

Mainda’s Attorney Ben Rose with Rose Firm PLLC said he has no comment at this time, other than to say there’s no connection between the resignation and the report.