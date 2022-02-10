NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Instawork app connects potential workers to businesses and those businesses often hire employees to work within the same day.
Sumir Meghani is the co-founder and CEO of Instawork and said the company has grown exponentially throughout the pandemic.
“We've grown about 8 times since the pandemic began and that’s on both sides,” Meghani said. “We’ve seen a record number of pros downloading our app.”
Businesses pay a cost to find potential employees known as “pros” through the app but there is no cost for those looking for work.
“Businesses are really excited because they’re getting someone who shows up to fill an opening that they have,” explained Meghani. “…and, of course, the workers love it because they get paid $16 on average in Nashville and get paid as soon as, immediately after the shift ends," said Meghani.
Haru Sayso has used Instawork since moving to Nashville from Alabama to pursue his passion of creating digital art known as NFTs, non-fungible tokens.
“It’s basically just content. Something if you want to own, you want a piece of the share. It can be art, it can be anything," said Sayso.
Sayso has worked at a variety of jobs through the app and said he enjoys the flexibility.
“We got welding jobs, we got Tesla car jobs, we got Nissan Stadium jobs. We got all types of jobs on there,” Sayso said. “I made my own schedule and was able to just learn in different areas, learn different skills sets and build good relationships with different companies."
