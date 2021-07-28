MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A parking garage in downtown Clarksville has been closed after inspectors found severe cracks throughout the structure on Monday.
City officials say the Cumberland Plaza Garage on Commerce Street was inspected on Monday and was recommended to be evacuated immediately.
“Based on the observations made on Monday we believe that the garage is not safe to occupy,” TRC said in a letter to the City Project Manager.
According to the company, severe cracking of the concrete slabs at the columns on top of the slab and cracking on the bottom of the slab were found in the inspection.
More than 260 drivers lease spaces in the parking garage.
Officials are directing those drivers to park in the First Baptist Church parking lots on Franklin Street and at Hiter and Commerce Street. From there, Clarksville Transit System will provide shuttle bus service to transport commuters to locations downtown.
A timeline for if and when repairs will be made to the parking garage have not yet been released.
Officials say another parking option for drivers is the surface parking lot across from Second Street from the County Courthouse.
