The opioid epidemic. It's an addiction that takes over lives; robbing people of their personality, their job, and relationships.
And it's hitting us hard here.
We started digging into numbers for Middle Tennessee and found the top three counties for opioid overdose deaths last year were Davidson County at 184 deaths, followed by Rutherford County at 48, and then Sumner County at 28 deaths.
Behind every number, is a family forever changed.
"Full of life, very happy, loved her work, loved her kids..."
Joann Pinkley describes her daughter, Jamie, a mother and pediatric nurse who loved life.
"She just got in over her head..."
Jamie's introduction to opioids started after a fall at work. Joann says Jamie was prescribed Oxycodone, one of the most popular opioids for pain. It was a drug she took for years. Her doctor sent her to a pain management clinic, but after failing one specific drug test, her mom says she was kicked out of the program.
"She started buying it on the street... they're like $60-80 dollars a pill. Well in the meantime, she had lost her job due to missing work or oversleeping and so she couldn't afford it, so that's when she turned to heroin," said Pinkley.
A 37-year-old bubbly single mom of two who'd graduated with honors and faced a world of opportunities, now suddenly changed.
"On Mother's Day in May, she called and told me Happy Mother's Day, that she'd gotten a new job, that she was pulling her life together...and I told her how proud I was of her. Well that was May the 12th and June the 6th, June the 11th was when she died. June the 6th is when we found her," said Pinkley.
Dr. David Reagan, chief medical officer for the Tennessee Department of Health said Tennessee has more prescribed drugs per person than almost any state in the country.
"We're talking about people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s in general who are dying, so this is not normal. These are folks who shouldn't be dying...We have this sense that there's a pill for everything. We need to get over that, that's not healthy... No one is immune to this. No one can say it couldn't happen to me," said Dr. Reagan.
Pinkley said she would have never thought it.
"I was very shocked because you couldn't tell it."
There is help, that starts with all of us.
"...We need to care enough to say, 'I, ya know, I noticed you're struggling, can we talk about that?'" said Dr. Reagan.
Governor Bill Haslam, this year, launched a $30 million plan, TN Together, focusing on prevention, treatment, and law enforcement. The state now has 16 different projects working with the CDC, and with grants through the Department of Justice, to help combat the opioid crisis with many easy accessible resources.
"People need to know that substance use disorder is a treatable illness that you can recover from. There is, in fact, hope," said Dr. Reagan.
"Go get help. Don't be afraid, don't be ashamed. Tell your family. They love you, they want to support you," said Pinkley.
This mom, thanking God for strength to get through each day, and praying the addiction will stop so others won't have to experience the pain she knows so well.
If you have a drug addiction problem or know someone who does and want to find help, visit TN Together's website by clicking here.
